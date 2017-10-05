This Throwback of Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Is Their Cutest One Yet

This Throwback of Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham Is Their Cutest One Yet
Todd Williamson/Getty
by: Jonathan Borge
5 Oct 2017

Are Chloë Grace Moretz and Brooklyn Beckham back together or what?

The 20-year-old actress and 18-year-old cutie split last September, but recently their virtual chemistry has been off the charts.

Moretz took to Instagram on Sunday to share a super cute throwback shot of the duo. Though it now lives on her profile without a caption, her original caption reportedly revealed that the photograph was from five years ago, aka 2012. In the shot, the two then-teenagers lovingly made silly faces for the cameras and looked oh so innocent.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZtsX4dDGhA/?hl=en&taken-by=chloegmoretz

On Monday, Beckham reciprocated with another 'gram, reposting this throwback from 2016 of their matching Vans trainers. While he didn't mention her name, he did tag Moretz's handle in the photo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZ1HBkKDT_B/?taken-by=brooklynbeckham

Luckiest person on earth ❤️

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

But does this mean they’re once more Instagram official? While neither have made a statement, they’re recently been sharing images with and of each other on social media. In September, Beckham shared a ‘gram of Moretz with the caption, “Thinking of this one xx.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZRlbTSjcoV/?taken-by=brooklynbeckham

Thinking of this one xx

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

That same month, he also posted a cryptic shot of himself writing, “Missing my girl.”

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZJoMdMAd2I/?taken-by=brooklynbeckham

These nights are my favourite ❤️. Missing my girl

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Later, Moretz shared an image of Beckham solo.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BZR-rX_DvMn/

8.27.17 NY

A post shared by Chloe Grace Moretz (@chloegmoretz) on

Rumors of their rekindled romance swirled in August, when fans speculated that a shadow in one of Beckham’s ‘grams was in fact Moretz.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BYeSknWjpTx/

A post shared by bb (@brooklynbeckham) on

Fingers crossed for these two.

