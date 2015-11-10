An Indian Escape Fit For A Queen - Check Out The Leela Palace Chennai

What’s the plan?

We're flying out from Heathrow to Chennai (that's india FYI) where we're met by the Leela Palace Chennai reps with two luxury, private, white cars to take us to the hotel. Snazzy.

We’ve arrived, what's the hotel like?

At the beautiful and luxurious Leela Palace Chennai, the 8th property in the award winning Leela Group. On arrival we're greeted by two ladies in full sarhi who put flowers around our neck and red spots on our head for luck. So far, so Indian.

From here we're shown to our rooms, high tech and wonderfully spacious with a bed fit for a queen (and big enough for two), crisp white sheets and a decent pile of pillows. The bathrooms are huge with a shower and a bath that you could get lost in. To be honest, everything here is huge.

A tour you say? Don't mind if we do...

Taking in the vast hotel that overlooks the pristine Bay of Bengal, we feel like we're actually staying in a proper Palace. Yes we know the clue's in the name. At every corner we're presented with traditional Indian art pieces, from beautifully sculpted and hand crafted murals, to the spiral staircases and towering pillars, it's an art lover's paradise.

We’ve never been to Chennai, where can we go?

After breakfast each morning at Spectra, the hotel's in-house restaurant which weirdly serves a cracking Chinese, we were taken into the city to get our explore on and embrace our inner adventurers.

The capital city of India's South East region Tamil Nadu, Chennai is rooted in culture and heritage. Think epic museums, libraries that smell as good as the books on the shelves and ancient churches like Fort St George. Our fave? It's a toss up between the National Art Gallery, Connemara Public Library and Santhome Cathedral Basilica - all as inspiring and drenched in history as each other. Actually scrap that, our fave fave was the Kapaleeswara Temple. A magnificent temple dedicated to the god Shiva, the Tamil people come here to pray. With an amazingly spiritual atmosphere and so much history and elegance from each individual person you see, it's truly inspring.

We’re back at the hotel, what can we do to relax?

A spa treatment? Yes please! The Palace's newly opened spa features thermal suites, dynamic vitality pools with lounge beds and body jets, shimmering glass mosaic steam rooms, state of the art circular oak wood saunas, stimulating rain showers and luxurious relaxation areas. So pretty much everything you could need for the most relaxing day ever.

Meeting our assigned therapist we're taken down a never ending spiral corridor to an indulgent treatment room. Our treatment of choice? The “Ayurveda Abhyanga Massage” which is one of the unique and carefully crafted treatments. Super relaxed and ready to chill, check out the steam room or try out the amazing vitality pool, they're definitely ones for the bucket list!

All that relaxing has made us hungry, where can we eat?

The Palace is renowned for its incredible food with pretty much every cuisine you could ever want. From Jamavar, offering a blend of North and Southern Indian cuisines, to China XO, delicious chinese where the head chef previously worked at Hakkasan. Each night we were treated to the most amazing selection of dishes to try. Perfect for our fickle holiday taste buds and those awkward other halves who aren't as 'experimental' shall we say.

Sounds amazing how can I book?

Just click HERE. Simples.