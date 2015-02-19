Visiting New York City? You Need To Read This First

From hidden cocktail bars to the best rooftop to watch the sunset from, here's the only guide you need to the Big Apple

The Hot Hotel

SoHo’s The James oozes New York cool. It’s all grey slate, oversized windows, wood panelling and modern art. Yet with only 114 rooms and friendly, informed staff, it still manages to feel homely. A massage in the spa overlooking the urban garden will wipe away any traces of jet lag. Naturally, being NY, there’s a 24-hour gym, too. Come evening, mingle with the downtown set over Basil Peach Julep cocktails at the rooftop bar, Jimmy, while checking out incredible 360-degree views of the Manhattan skyline.

Best Rooftop To Watch The Sun Go Down

Tell the mixologists at the Wythe Hotel’s rooftop Ides bar your favourite spirit and they’ll whip you up something delicious to sip as you watch the sun set over Brooklyn.

Where To Get A Caffeine Hit

Located in the Milk Building, Blue Bottle Coffee is perfect for a meat-packing district boost. Order the authentic drip-style coffee with a side order of the house waffles.

Best Restuarant To Instagram

Nestled next to The Standard hotel in NoHo, Narcissa restaurant offers seasonal, local and organic produce in the coolest way possible. We’re still dreaming of the steamed black bass with toasted almonds.

Coolest Pit Stop For When You're Flagging After Too Much Sight-Seeing

One of the original New York juice bars, Liquiteria is great for a vitamin hit.

Favourite Secret Nightcap Spot

Hidden above Five Guys on Bleecker Street, The Garret is ideal for post-show gossiping over a bespoke cocktail.