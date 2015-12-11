Step Away From The Sofa! Here's What To Do Between Christmas And The New Year

The 26th-30th December - or Twixmas to give it its proper name - can be a bit of a bore. So we've found the fun! Here's what to do between Christmas and New Year...

The holiday season is full of magic. We know this. Not only do we get to gorge ourselves with food and party like it’s 1999, we also still get given presents, despite the fact we’re fully grown and know perfectly well that Father Christmas doesn’t actually exist. All-in-all it’s a pretty awesome time of year.

However, something bizarre seems to happen over the holidays. Time stops. Days get muddled. And everything that takes place between 27th – 30th December (that's Twixmas, to some of us) becomes a bit….well….grey. These are the lost days of Christmas.

What did we do? We’re not sure… Did we have fun? We assume so, but we can’t quite remember. Have we moved out of the living room and gotten further than the fridge? Probably not. Enough is enough. It’s time to take a stand. Holidays are meant to be enjoyed, but there is far more to life than staring at a screen. So step away from the box sets and put down the leftovers. It’s time to (shock horror) get out of the house!

We’ve already gone to the trouble of discovering the most fun things to do in London, all split down into days. So all you need to do is get moving. Easier said than done, we know…

December 26th – Boxing Day

Hit The Sales

Braving the Boxing Day sales? Plan your attack. Harrods, Selfridges and Harvey Nicks will all be starting their sales at the crack of dawn on the 26th (along with every high-street brand on the erm…high street) so an early start is essential if you fancy beating the crowds. Elbows at the ready...

Have High Tea Like A Snow Queen

For those of you who fancy something slightly more sophisticated, a spot of high tea and a glass (or two) of champagne definitely hit the spot. Held at the Conran Hotel in St James, this spectacular limited edition afternoon tea menu is filled with fanciful creations such as Snowstorm macaroons and Magic Mirror salted shortbread all accentuated with moody lighting. A total treat.

27th December

Go For A Stroll

Get your trainer laces tie and prepare to hit the streets for a big of a stroll with the Charles Dickens Christmas Carol Walk. Not only is it completely free (yes, really) but you don’t even need to book. Simply turn up at Tower Hill station (meeting outside the Tower Hill Tram coffee stand) at 2.30pm and get ready for an educational walk filled with fun.

Head Back In Time

If you still feel the need for a little more culture, why not talk a walk through history and see how your ancestors spent Christmas day with a little help of The Geffrye Museum. Celebrating 400 years of seasonal traditions in English homes, this gorgeous (and again completely free) event is well worth a visit.

28th December

Get Your Skates On

If you haven’t yet been to Skate at Somerset House yet then you really must give it a go. Set in it’s glorious grounds, whether attempting to show off your best moves on the ice, or relaxing at the side with a hot chocolate or mug of mulled wine, you’ll be hard pressed to find anything more festive to do in the capital. They even turn it into a club night once darkness falls!

Tour The Museums

With the V&A, Natural History Museum and the Science Museum all opening from 10am and situated a stones throw from each other, squeeze your way past the queues of tourists and make the most of the fascinating exhibitions usually saved for school children. The holidays provide the perfect time to visit a worthwhile sight that you’d probably overlook otherwise. We dare you not to have fun.

29th December

Eat Your Way Through Borough Market

Re-opening for the first time post-Christmas, this is the best time of year to visit the bustling food market. Stalls are pilled high with great seasonal produce and it’s famous arches are decked out with the most beautiful decorations. With the sound of bells and scents of mulled wine filling the air it’s hard not to get swept up in the festive cheer. So grab yourself a pie, a gingerbread man, and a cider or two and get your feast on.

30th December

Take Part In The Pre-Parade

Head down to Trafalgar Square on the 30th to be entertained by a whole host of free musical performances. With each act taking part in the New Year’s Day Parade warm up, the preview concert kicks off at 1pm and includes marching bands, steel drums and costumes galore.

Get Your Gore On With Jack The Ripper

Sick of the Christmas cheer? Why not opt for a little murder instead? This spooky nighttime walk will have you following in the footsteps of London’s infamous Jack The Ripper. Sift through the evidence in all it's gory detail amidst the cobbled streets and then head to The Ten Bells pub when it all gets too much. Keep your loved ones close.