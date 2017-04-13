The Best Rooftop Bars In The UK

The Roof Deck Restaurant and Bar at Selfridges, Oxford Street

If you're seeking something a little more West Coast this spring, then you definitely need to head to Roof Deck. Inspired by everything California, it boasts a laid-back and effortless So-Cal vibe with its boardwalk entrance, palm trees and beachy timber beams. As far as food and drinks go, expect lots of guilt-free grains, leafy salads, fresh ceviche and frozen margaritas or watermelon martinis - or treat yourself to their lime and coconut meringue pie. Working for both daytimes and evenings, you can enjoy respite from British showers under their retractable roof, or take in the stunning London skyline as the sun sets from the private cabana if you choose. We can already tell this is going to be our summer haunt.

The Aperol Spritz Terrazza At The Bird Of Smithfield

It's our go-to summer aperitif so it's fair to say we were pretty excited when we discovered that Aperol are hosting a rooftop pop-up from May until August. At the top of the Bird Of Smithfield, you'll find the cute little pop - up, obvs there's a lot of trees with oranges and of course, plenty of refreshing Aperol spritzs. But that's not all. The drinks brand has teamed up with various influencers so that you can learn something while you sip. From talks from The School of Life to wall art workshops with Print Club London and cooking demonstrations from Forza Win, it's definitely worth checking out. Best of all it's free, meaning even if it's pre-payday you can still be social. Click here for more information and to book.

Rumpus Room at The Mondrian Hotel

Located just around the corner from InStyle HQ, this chic lounge and rooftop bar in London has become one of our regular haunts. With its glass box structure and outdoor terrace with one of the best views over the river, we love going here to wind down after a busy day. Inspired by bohemian party goers in the 1920s its all plush leather couches, velvet chairs and twinkling lights. A chilled glass of champagne or a cocktail go down particularly easy on a sweltering eve.

https://www.instagram.com/p/BSa74P2A8v2/?taken-by=rumpusroomldn Rumpus Room is back! 🥂 A post shared by Rumpus Room (@rumpusroomldn) on Apr 3, 2017 at 4:04am PDT

Roof Garden Playground, Manchester

With sun loungers and a hot tub, you'll feel like you're in Ibiza at this Mancuain haunt. It plays hosts to many events so can get a bit crowded but go early, and kick back on one of those sun loungers, cocktail in hand.

The Sky Pod Bar At The Sky Garden, London

If you're looking for a 360' panoramic view of London this is where you'll get it. Situated on the 35th floor of the Walkie Talkie building it's got a bit of greenhouse feel with it's extensive planted sections not to mention it's floor to ceiling glass windows. However, it's worth whizzing up for the view. The outdoor terrace section overlooks the river and down toward Tower Bridge. And there are plenty of floral inspired cocktails to choose from as well as snacks like well-thought out cheeseboards.

Frank's Café Peckham

A roof bars list wouldn't be complete with a mention of Franks. Located on the 6th floor of a multi-story car park in Peckham, this is where you'll find the normcore crowd. The queue to get in is long, the one for drinks even longer but it's the sort of place no one complains about the line as it's an 'it' place.

The Rooftop Café, London Bridge

This one is a bit of hidden gem in SE1. You'll feel like you're at a friend's cool new pad with its chatty staff and smiley clientele. The food is creative and excellently priced - Smoked brown shrimp, Jersey royals, monks beard anyone? Plus there's refreshing seasonal cocktails like grapefruit negronis and frizzante wine.

The Forth, Newcastle

The Forth is a pretty traditional pub with the cutest rooptop beer garden. It's covered in case it rains, and heated in case it's chilly. Somehow craft ale just tastes better up there too.

SushiSamba

Feeling fancy nights call for a stop at SushiSamba. Once your whisked up 39 floors in a glass floored lift (yes you will scream) you'll find yourself on the highest outdoor dining terrace in Europe. Order some ceviche and a round of pisco sours and you're guaranteed a A-list night.

Midnight Apothecary at The Brunel Museum

If you're after a campfire cocktail this is the place to go. At the top of the Brunel Museum in Rotherhithe you'll find this secret candlelit riverside garden. Gardener by day, botanical mixologist at night AKA Lottie Muir AKA The Cocktail Gardener rustles up a changing menu of delicious drinks every night using ingredients from the garden or foraged nearby. Then there's the I Should Be Souvlaki sizzling Greek Grill plus there are complimentary toasted marshmallows for everyone too.

The Big Chill Bristol

At the top of a Georgian terrace building you'll find this suntrap roof terrace. Music is key here and they do a lot of jazz and funk events. Staying open until 4am on a Saturday it's got a definite summer party vibe.

The BLOOM Gin Rooftop Garden Bar at the Vista Bar at Hilton’s Trafalgar Hotel

This pop-up bar feels like a secret garden party with squashy cushions scattered amongst flowers and trees. The cocktails have a floral feel too with seasonal flowers and fruit.

Nantucket Beach Club Pop-up At Skylounge

This summer the Skylounge atop the DoubleTree Hilton, Tower Hill, has had an island makeover. Its got its own lighthouse and swing bench plus a very moreish menu featuring lobster rolls, and lobster mac and cheese. The Snow Queen vodka slushies and Surfside punch cocktails are pretty darn tasty too. Ah how we love island living.

Ubiquitious Chip, Glasgow

High above the West End of Glasgow you'll find this laid-back roof terrace. You can just chill out and read the newspaper over a pint or gather a group of mates for a boozy brunch instead.

The Terrace at The Ace Hotel, Shoreditch

Decked out with industrial-esque furnishings by Michael Marriott, an intricate lighting installation by Fabien Cappello and panoramic views of Shoreditch, the Gherkin and the City of London this is the epitome of East London cool. Although, it's not open to the public you can book it for your own events like your birthday. Now, that is one party we would be at, stat.

The Radio Bar at the ME London Hotel

When you've overshopped and your feet are killing you, head here for tapas and cocktails. Come weekends there's usually a live DJ so expect a glamourous party crowd.

Aqua Kyoyo, London

This roof terrace on Argyll street isn't just about the view. The food is a big draw too with Japanese snacks and classic cocktails. It can get pretty packed but the crowd is always so chic you won't mind.

Bohemia, Brighton

The Veuve Clicquot Champagne roof garden feels a bit like a chic summer garden party. You can soak up some vitamin D in daylight hours and then come dusk and a late night licence don your party shoes.

Sisu, London

Tucked away behind a secret entrance near Marble Arch tube, you'll find Sisu. Described as 'an urban hideaway,' all ercol chairs and leafy green plants it definitely feels miles away from the buzzy Oxford Street it overlooks. With a coin-operated cocktail tap serving Negronis and Old Fashioneds for £8, there is also a greenhouse dining space dubbed the RetrEat serving an international streetfood menu.