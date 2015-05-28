Sun, Sea And Sand In The City?! Barcelona Here We Come!

SATURDAY

6am



In my book, there's nothing better than getting up early to go on holiday (cue Madonna being played on repeat for the next two days). Bleary eyed but equipped with oversized sunglasses and SPF, it's time to escape to Barcelona. Adiós, England!

11am



Sunnies on, it's 20˚C and totally gorgeous. Time to hit the rooftop pool and treat myself

to a cheeky glass of Barcelona's finest – and chicest – fizz, that's also the locals' best-kept secret, Freixenet Mia Moscato. Lounging in the sun, I'm feeling fabulous. Well I am on holiday…

3pm



Joining the hustle and bustle of the city, I'm off to La Rambla for souvenirs and shopping!

6pm



Time to eat! A slick of red lippy and a spritz of Chanel, and it's out into the balmy Barcelona evening. Forget the tourist traps, I've discovered a secret speakeasy, complete with old-school cocktail makers, super-smooth jazz and one impressive wine list. Mind made up, I've decided to indulge in an LPD (that's Little Pink Drink), with a frosty glass of Freixenet Mia Pink Moscato. Sweet, bubbly and ice cold, it's the ideal way to end a glorious first day.

SUNDAY

11am



Up bright and early (ish), I've been told there's only one way to explore the city, and that's on bike. Just call me Chris Hoy. Donning my best tile-print top, I hop on and meander my way to the beach feeling very Spanish indeed. With the local skateboarders and the sky-high palm trees, there's a definite Miami-meets-Dalston vibe going on.

2pm



With a dip in the sea ticked off my to-do list, I'm off to Parc Güell. Imagine Gaudi's storybook architecture meets psychedelic rainbow tiles, surrounded by lush greenery and the best views of the city. Settling on the giant tiled balcony, I've got time for one last toast. Here's to you, Barcelona!

