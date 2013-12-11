Vivify Beauty, Chelsea, London

The lowdown This little spa bolt hole nestled at the back of Chelsea Cloisters is the perfect refuge post shopping in Brompton Cross. This is where Chelsea residents come to be pampered, but even if you are not a local, Vivify is definitely worth a visit for an understated yet fabulous treatment.



The vibe Small, intimate and cosy, decorated in a warm orange with lots of dark wood and oriental statues.

On the menu Facials, massages, eye treatments, tanning, waxing, manis and pedis are all available. Holistic Yonka treatments, which use essential oils, fruits and marine ingredients to provide a calming, skin healing formula, are tailored to each person and will leave you with healthy, glowing skin; an Environ facial will help fight ageing and improve the visible effects of sun damaged skin - electrical pulses and ultrasound boost penetration of vitamins A, C and E and skin appears dewy, hydrated and younger looking.

What we had A full body aromatherapy massage (£75 for 60 minutes) with personally blended pure essential oils will ease every little bit of tension from your neck, shoulders and back, and you will leave feeling relaxed and ready for a quiet evening of telly and an early night.

At home Vivify Beauty has launched its mobile service whereby a team of therapists will come to you at work, in your hotel room or the comfort of your home. Equipped with manicure and pedicure stations, a massage bed and all the necessary products, the therapists will ensure you are looking and feeling just as fabulous as you would from a visit to the spa.

The details Vivify Beauty, Chelsea Cloisters, Sloane Avenue, London SW3 3DW; tel: 020 7052 9459, email: info@vivifybeauty.com. Visit vivifybeauty.com

By Jeannette Arnold