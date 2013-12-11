Vaishaly Spa, London

Recommended by LUXE City Guides

The skinny: You know it’s really all about skin – a pristine glowing complexion will always win the day. Step forward the goddess of scrupulous skin clarity, Vaishaly. You’ll have to fight for your appointment and book well ahead but, ladies, is it worth it.

FAB facials: Straight down to business, there’s no messing and no nonsense - you’ll be prone and closely inspected and all your dermal flaws revealed. As no gal is the same and skin changes seasonally and hormonally (don’t we know it) each prescriptive, signature facial is personally tailored to the individual, featuring deep cleansing, thorough extraction, amazing skin-polishing dermabrasion, soothing mask and glowbuster massage. This is one of the finest facials we’ve ever experienced in all the years we’ve been researching LUXE, simple, efficacious and the radiant results really are noticeable. Oh, and while you’re there, ditch the SuBo monobrow – Vaishaly is to threading what Tiger is to wood. Tweak!

Find it: 51 Paddington St, W1. T: +44 20 7224 6088. W: vaishaly.com

