Trump Soho Hotel spa

The Lowdown: If you need a little time out from the city that never sleeps, escape to the Trump Soho Hotel for an unforgettable luxury spa experience. The ultra sleek and elegant Trump Soho Hotel welcomes both hotel guests and non-residents to its tranquil spa, offering a wide range of classic treatments in its dedicated space.

The spa itself is luxuriously decorated, drawing inspiration from Turkish bathing rituals and traditions. Offering a range of bespoke and unique services, there are also dual treatment rooms for couples to share the intimacy of a spa experience.

A haven of relaxation, the spa balances luxury with wellbeing to ensure all guests are treated to a selection of 'intentions' including purify, balance, revitalise, calm and heal. Each of these intentions will ensure that the guest is treated to their desired outcome. Each guest receives their own spa attache who guides them through the experience from changing lockers and fluffy gowns to assisting their comfort in the relaxation rooms serving herbal teas and healthy nibbles.

The treatments: A wide range of classic and unique treatments are on offer at the Spa at Trump including their Gemstone Spa massages, bathing treatments, facials and saunas.

InStyle recommends the signature treatment - the Hammam - a Middle Eastern tradition, which channels the cultural bathing rituals from the Middle East. And as the Spa at Trump is the only luxe spa in NYC to offer this treatment it's an experience not to be missed.

After selecting your 'intention', guests change into a gown and slippers to meet their Hammam attache. They are then taken into the domed, tiled Hammam treatment room and laid down on a beautifully heated belly stone. The attache then massages their skin with soaps and scented oils, enveloping the body in warm water, using a Kessa mitt to exfoliate and smooth skin as the bathing ritual is carried out. More warm water is added along with soap bubbles to massage and soften skin.

The 40 minute treatment ends in a full body rinse and all impurities washed away. Guests are then led to the relaxation room where they are offered a selection of herbal teas to balance out their chosen 'intention' and offered olives and sweet cakes to rebalance their systems.

The details: The Turkish Hammam is $100 and treatments start from $40.

Visit the Spa at Trump Soho for more information.

The Trump Soho is part of Preferred Hotels & Resorts.

By Tara Gardner