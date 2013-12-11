The Verbena Spa at the Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley, Yorkshire

The lowdown In the heart of the chocolate-box Yorkshire village of Helmsley, you’ll find the Feversham Arms Hotel, the quaint yet stylish boutique hotel that boasts the award winning Verbena Spa. A beautifully converted coach house, the Feversham Arms Hotel is home to 33 cosy rooms, a restaurant and cocktail bar; and, the icing on the cake, a heated outdoor swimming pool (left) which can be enjoyed all year round. It’s fair to say that you’ll want to complete any trip to the Verbena Spa with a stay here - everything about this hotel makes you feel utterly spoilt. In summer you’ll want to lie out by the glorious pool and snack on tapas of salt and pepper calamari tempura with aioli; in winter nothing beats cosying up in their log-fired lounge with a slice of apricot Swiss roll and a pot of organic green tea. Dinner is served in the restaurant, where you’ll find only the highest standard of delicious local fare on the menu (the roast lamb rump with violet artichoke was a memorable choice) complemented by an extensive drinks list, served by a bar manager with an almost encyclopedic knowledge of wine. After a day of sheer indulgence you’ll be ready to put your feet up in one of the individually decorated bedrooms, where you can pamper yourself further (every bathroom is fully stocked with L’Occitane products) before settling down between Egyptian cotton sheets and duck down duvets to watch a film (each room has a Bang and Olufsen TV, DVD player and DVD collection) until you’re lulled in to an inevitably deep sleep.

The spa Having rejected the traditional minimalist décor of spas in favour of the country chic look, the Verbena Spa draws you in with its cosy interior, making you feel instantly at home. In between treatments, sink into one of the huge armchairs, order a beetroot, lime and ginger smoothie from their fresh juice bar, or treat yourself to my preferred method of relaxation: a glass of champagne and a dip in the outdoor hot tub. The treatment list here is extensive and indulgent, ranging from signature Elemis treatments (such as the invigorating Lime and Ginger Salt Glow) to specialist Anne Semonin rituals (the Anti Cellulite Programme is renowned for its effectiveness). The most popular treatment on offer? The Royal Miracle Ice Facial (£120) is a big favourite, which will leave your skin toned and glowing.

InStyle loves Verbena’s signature Four Hand Massage Experience (£130). Two therapists work in sync to soothe and relieve muscle tension - this was 90 minutes of utter bliss that I simply didn’t want to end.

The details Feversham Arms Hotel, Helmsley, North Yorkshire YO62 5AG, tel: 01439 770766. Prices at the hotel start with a petite double room at £130 per person per night inclusive of Dinner, Bed and Breakfast. Or book in for a You and Me Time package, which includes dinner, bed and breakfast, full use of the spa facilities,75 minutes each of Elemis Me Time per person – prices start at £179 per person per night in a petite double room.

By Sarah Statman

