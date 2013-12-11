The Valmont Anti-Wrinkle Firmness Facial at Urban Retreat, Harrods

Longing for younger looking skin? Book a Valmont Facial ASAP…

The lowdown: For more than 25 years, Valmont have been helping women and men master the visible signs of ageing. The products were created by experts to create long-lasting visibility. Launching within Urban Retreat at Harrods, Valmont’s facials are tailored to address the main signs of ageing, while deeply nourishing and de-stressing the skin.

On the menu: With three different facials to choose from means there is one to target all types of skin issues. If you’re starting to worry about wrinkles then go for the Peaks of Firmness Facial! A unique 60-minute treatment specifically targeting areas subject to premature ageing, this facial stimulates skin and delivers fantastic results. Boasting a cocktail of anti-ageing ingredients and wrinkle busting goodies including a100% Collagen Mask, skin appears visibly firmer, feels baby soft, fine lines are less apparent and wrinkles are totally smoothed out after just one ritual. The face is also conditioned using a specific lifting and firming massage, which leaves skin toned and firmer. Our verdict? The radiant results are so noticeable that we’re pretty sure your bank manager won’t mind once in a while!

The Details: Available at the Urban Retreat at London’s Harrods store. Each facial ritual lasts for 60 minutes and the booking fee is £140. To book an appointment call 0207 893 8333.