The Spa at Mandarin Oriental, London

The lowdown An urban paradise in the heart of Knightsbridge best describes the Mandarin’s spa. And where better to relax after a morning of retail in Harvey Nichols, bang opposite. Arranged over two levels, with dark wood interiors, masses of orchids and water features, the atmosphere is very Zen the moment you walk through the doors and are offered tea and led to the relaxation area. Aim to get there early to use the steam room, vitality pool and "samarium" (sauna and steam room) as well.

The treatments Though pricey (but we think worth every penny if you are a real spa bunny), book in for a half or full day programme – your treatments will be tailored to your needs. If, however, you’re short of time and want a really relaxing treat, as well as a little bit of help on the anti-ageing front, then we recommend the newly-launched facial by Australia’s skincare pioneer, Gaylia Kristensen. Called the Utopia Advanced Anti-Ageing Facial, this super luxurious 80-minute facial begins with a deep cleanse and exfoliation, followed by a lifting and toning massage. A pure plant collagen facial mask is then applied to help stimulate collagen and boost elastin production – do ask for a head massage while the mask is sweeping away those fine lines, we guarantee you’ll be dropping off. To finish off, Kristensen’s serums and creams are applied and will lock in the moisture for the rest of the day. You’ll step out into SW1 looking and feeling a few years younger!

The details Utopia Advanced Anti-Ageing Facial treatment costs £170. To book call 020 7838 9888 or email molon-spa@mohg.com. For further information, visit mandarinoriental.com

By Jeannette Arnold