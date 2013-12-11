The Spa at Four Seasons, London

The lowdown This dazzling 10th floor retreat, with 360-degree views over the treetops and London’s historic skyline, is a refreshing departure from the usual dark basement hotel spas we have got used to in the capital. The brand new Spa at Four Seasons, just off Park Lane, is light and airy, with floor to ceiling windows, and the dark wood and pale stone combine to give a very sleek, contemporary feel. The nine treatment rooms, one of which is an ultra-luxe double suite, each have their own relaxation pod for a post treatment rest. Both the men’s and women’s changing rooms have a sky-lit pool, steam room and sauna. Spa lunches are served in the very chic lounge (left).



On the menu We love the products used here – ESPA, The Organic Pharmacy and lesser known Hungarian brand Omorovicza. The range of treatments on offer using the above products is vast – you’ll definitely be spoilt for choice! For a full body experience, you could try the Classic Hungarian Body Wrap (£150 for 1 hour 20 minutes) – this begins with a stimulating dry brushing of the body, followed by a sea salt exfoliation; a mineral-rich deep cleansing Hungarian mud mask is then applied to the entire body; to finish off you’ll enjoy a scalp and full body massage. Or opt for The Green Coffee and Chilli Resculpting Treatment (£110 for 50 minutes), a detoxifying session which will reduce bloating and stimulate the flow of your lymph system; fat burning coffee and heat stimulating chilli oil target problem areas such as thighs, waist, tummy and bottom. There are lots of different massages to choose from (Swedish, Fitness, Mineral Stone, Revitaliser, Aromatherapy) as well as facials for all skin types.



The highlight For the ultimate experience, book in for a session in the Sky Suite. With stunning views over Hyde Park, you will have your own private double steam shower, separate dressing room and relaxation area. The team of therapists will help you choose the best treatments for you.

The details Four Seasons, Hamilton Place, Park Lane, London W1J 7DR. For appointments call 020 7319 5480. Opening hours from 7am to 9pm. Visit www.fourseasons.com/london/spa

By Jeannette Arnold