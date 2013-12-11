The Landmark Spa, London

The lowdown The Landmark is a grand, elegant Victorian building conveniently located bang opposite Marylebone Station - there is even a covered wrought-iron walkway to keep you dry if it is raining. The chic day spa, housed in the basement, is a haven of calm and tranquillity. Spend the day here for £30 and you will get full use of the steam rooms, relaxation room, sanarium, 15-metre swimming pool, whirlpool and gym. The Soothe Day (£125) includes an hour-long treatment, a Bento box lunch, use of the all the above facilities and a take-home gift.

The treatments Brand new are the VOYA facials and massages. We recommend the Herbal Bag Massage – soaked warm bags containing a combination of herbs and seaweed are gently massaged into the body to exfoliate and nourish your skin. Choose between calming chamomile, detoxifying peppermint or stimulating fennel. Or try the ESPA Balinese massage - a combination of long stroking actions and hot stones will remove every ache and pain.

Don’t miss An absolute must to round off your day is the afternoon tea in the Winter Garden. The to-die-for patisserie is definitely some of the best we’ve tasted! Skip supper that day!

Find it The Landmark, 222 Marylebone Road, London NW1 6JQ. Tel: 020 7631 8000/8010 to book your spa treatment.

www.landmarklondon.co.uk

By Jeannette Arnold