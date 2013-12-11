The lowdown: The Chelsea Day Spa is nestled in the middle of London’s King’s Road, home to the Chelsea set, and a fabulous manicure. The small but perfectly formed spa is housed within a pretty townhouse building and hosts two treatment rooms, an express bar with two pods, and a nail bar with four stations. Aiming to provide a personal experience in a boutique space, we were warmly welcomed and left with perfectly primped nails, as well as a relaxed mind.

The treatment: As New York treatments (think quick on time, cheap on cash but with no compromise on quality) start to make a splash in London, we’re seeing a rise of manicures, blow drys and other treatments that offer a New York vibe in a London setting. We opted for the manicure, which featured all the traditional mani offerings - soak, cut, file and shape, cuticle work, moisturise and polish – in an express setting. Perfect for busy city life – and best of all? It only costs £17.

The details: The New York manicure costs £17. Call 0207 351 0911 or visit www.chelseadayspa.co.uk for more details