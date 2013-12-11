The lowdown The Spa at Bluebird is an organic addition to the Bluebird experience – joining the eminent King’s Road restaurant, food store and shop in an indulgent quartet that makes for a very hedonistic day out.

Arguably it could be easy to forget your spa appointment and get blinkered by looking at all the gorgeous and quirky items in the Bluebird shop. But therein lies the beauty of this spa – you can tire yourself out shopping and then walk no more than a few feet to be pampered and re-energised.

The spa It’s hard to imagine that the spa, nestled at the back of the Bluebird shop, could possibly offer a haven of tranquility from the buzzing shop floor or the bustle of Chelsea. But you’d be wrong- it’s a plush and calming sanctuary combining modern décor, luxe treatment rooms, a private changing room and power shower complete with all the Ole Henriksen cosmetics a girl could possibly need.

Treatments are in keeping with the bespoke nature of the Bluebird shop – tailored to meet your personal needs. So whether you opt for one of their facials or various types of body treatment the products used will be determined according to your own skin and bodily needs that day. Choose from a range of facials, massages, luxury manicures, pedicures and waxing.

InStyle loves The Micheline Arcier Aromatherapie massage is simply divine. Perfect at the end of a punishing week/workout/shopping trip, it is sixty minutes of bespoke massage for the face, head and body. You’re asked to choose between 2 types of aromatherapie oil, according to which will soothe you the most– happily the most mind-straining part of the treatment. What follows is an hour of serious stress relief as the therapist gets to work on your reflexotherapy points. This is a particularly calming treatment if (like me) you find it difficult to switch off- it’s the only massage where instead of mentally going through my to-do list I found myself in a trance-like state of relaxation.

The details The Spa at Blubeird, 350 Kings Road, London SW3 5UU. 020 7351 3873. For treatments and prices check out theshopatbluebird.com

By Sarah Statman