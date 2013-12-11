Skinceuticals Facial with Una Brennan, London

Why you want it: The party season calls not only for the perfect outfit, but for glowing skin to match. That’s why we at InStyle bring in the pros ahead of any special occasion, with facialist Una Brennan right at the top of our speed dial. Note: this facial isn’t for wimps – Una will scrub you and squeeze you within an inch of your life but her divine massage skills and your pore-perfect skin afterwards make it one of the best facials in the business.

The lowdown: Una starts by thoroughly cleansing skin using Skinceuticals’ efficacious products. She then performs a deep pore extraction, the sting of which is taken away with a heavenly and lengthy face, neck, shoulder and scalp massage. A cold mask (slightly scarily resembling plaster of Paris) goes on afterwards to cool you right down and tighten up your uber-clean pores.

The highlight: The facial takes place in Una’s boho-chic Notting Hill home with an eclectic mix of vintage jazz and contemporary dance tunes playing on the iMac. You’ll feel right at home. Una also provides you with a detailed list of Skinceuticals products that she’s used during the treatment and that are targeted to your skin so you can keep up the good work yourself.

The details: SkinCeuticals Facials with Una Brennan

£110.00, tel: 020 7313 9835

By Maria Milano