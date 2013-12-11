SK-II Bi-haku facial at Harrods, London

The lowdown: If you’re looking the ultimate, opulent facial, then make SK-II’s spa in Harrods your must-visit. The SK-II range was created by scientists who visited a Sake brewery in Japan and noticed that the elderly workers had wrinkled faces, but soft and youthful hands. They isolated the ingredient in the Sake which was keeping the workers hands so soft and fresh looking and since then, SK-II’s Pitera extract has become a secret favoured by celebrities such as Cate Blanchett. Sounds good to us!

The spa: Tucked away behind Harrods bustling beauty hall, you’ll be amazed at the oasis of calm this little room offers. Calm music and a comfy spa bed (complete with duvet!) nearly sent us to sleep, so much so that we got lost in Harrods afterwards in a state of total dreamlike relaxation.

InStyle loves: The Bi-haku facial using Cellumination EX products, offered as part of Harrods beauty month. This exclusive facial is designed using Japanese facial massage techniques with products from the SK-II skincare range to help stimulate and promote healthy looking skin. SK-II has taken its Cellumination range up a notch with the new Cellumination EX Cream and Essence, which make our skin feel both softer and significantly more moisturised. The Bi-haku facial promises to help release tension in the upper shoulders and neck together while improving the overall appearance of the skin, and we were left feeling both relaxed and energised at the end of the treatment.

The details: Book the Bi-haku facial in Harrods in person or on 0207 730 1234. Cost £100 redeemable against SK-II products.