Sisley at Claridge’s, London

The lowdown High above Mayfair’s busy streets, Claridge’s rooftop spa is an oasis of calm and a very welcome refuge from a day’s shopping. And now there is something even more fabulous to lure you in for an indulgent treat – ultra luxe French beauty company Sisley has opened two treatment rooms here.

On the menu A comprehensive menu of Phyto Aromatic facials and massages using Sisley’s gentle and calming products, packed with natural plant extracts and essential oils. The wide variety of facials means there is one to suit all types of skin, but it’s all about the individual too, and specific massage techniques used by the therapists are adapted as needed. Sixty-minute facials start from £100 (believe us, worth every penny and you’ll be booking your next treatment on the spot!). For the ultimate treat, go for the Claridge’s Signature Supremÿa Anti-Ageing Ritual (£195 for 90 minutes), a unique treatment designed exclusively for Claridge’s – enjoy a relaxing foot and back ritual using hot stones followed by a facial that combines deep tissue and relaxing massage; fine lines and wrinkles are smoothed out, leaving skin toned and firmer.

The details Claridge’s, Brook Street, London W1K 4HR. Claridge’s Beauty & Fitness opens 6am to 9pm Monday to Friday, 8am to 9pm Saturday and 8am to 8pm Sunday. Appointments can be made within these times. Call 020 7409 6565 or email beautyandfitness@claridges.co.uk to make an appointment.

By Jeannette Arnold