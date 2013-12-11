Pacifica Day Spa, London

The lowdown: If you’re looking for results-driven treatments then make your way over to Pacifica Day Spa pronto. Whether it’s a sore back, uneven complexion or trashed heels from a summer of traipsing in sandals, the expert team of therapists are on hand to diagnose you and fix you up stat. And you’ll feel utterly pampered in the process!

What’s on the menu: A hand-picked round-up of the best treatments on the market, from Dermalogica facials and Elemis massages to the salon’s signature Yoga Pedicure, which includes a reflexology massage and a free pair of posture-perfect Yoga Sandals on top of the usual pedi procedure. Our favourite was the Thai Herbal Ball Massage – a deep tissue rub-down using a blend of herbs and oils that promises to de-stress and detoxify. Bliss!

The highlight: The advice. Yes, the spa was luxurious and tranquil. Yes, you have complimentary access to the day spa facilities when you book a treatment. But what we really appreciated were the words of wisdom. From products that really work to exercises to try at home, it’s obvious that the therapists really know their stuff and genuinely care about your well being. How refreshing!

Get there: 89 Heath Street, Hampstead, NW3 6UG. Tel: 0207 794 6858 or 1 Courtnell Street, Notting Hill,W2 5BU. Tel: 0207 243 1718. Check out www.pacificadayspa.co.uk for more details.

By Maria Milano