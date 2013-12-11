Nataliya Robinson Skin Therapy, London

The Lowdown Finding your perfect facialist is the beauty equivalent of hunting down the Holy Grail – near impossible. Locating one who operates outside regular working hours is downright miraculous. Clever us, then for tracking down expert therapist Nataliya Robinson who ticks both boxes and manages to bring you into a state of total bliss in the process. Specialising in results-driven treatments from the comfort of her (frankly stunning) home, Nataliya tailors all her procedures for your specific needs, and even recommends supplements and foods that can help you maintain skin clear and glowing between appointments.

What We Had The European Facial is Nataliya’s most popular treatment. Using Circadia products developed by leading celebrity dermatologist Dr Pugliese, this effective but uber-pampering treatment targets tired, dull and uneven skin to reveal a radiant complexion. After a deep cleanse you’re treated to a Cocoa Enzyme Mask (smells good enough to eat), which preps the skin for microdermabrasion. Following some gentle extraction (no pain, no gain, ladies), you will reach the height of relaxation during the soothing lymphatic massage, which will not only feel divine but will detox the skin, too. Then, a combination of masks and moisturisers will ensure that you leave your treatment without so much as a red mark on your face. All this performed amidst the soft, jazzy tones of Bebel Gilberto and the delicious scent of Jo Malone’s Lime Basil and Mandarin candle. Trust us, you’ll be tempted to move in by the end.

InStyle Loves Nataliya’s flexible hours – she takes bookings late into the evenings and on weekends so you can squeeze in some much-needed pampering time around your hectic schedule.

The Details Nataliya Robinson Skin Therapy, Hampstead Heath, London. For appointments please call 07774544455 or visit nataliyarobinson.co.uk

By Maria Milano