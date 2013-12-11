MALO SPA, Lisbon

Walk into bliss: The MALO spa is 32,000 square feet of heaven. Situated inside the 5-star Corinthia Hotel in Portugal’s buzzy capital, Lisbon, it’s the biggest spa I’ve ever been in. I could have quite easily set up home and lived there happily ever after. Think 13 luxe treatment rooms; a special Tea Room offering an enormous variety of delicious, herbal brews; and an aqua relaxation area which has a hydrotherapy pool, sauna and Jacuzzi amongst other things.

Treat yourself: After a session in the hydrotherapy pool (with powerful jets of water massaging my back, shoulders and aching feet), I was escorted through the softly lit, scented corridors to the room to have my first treatment, the Radiant Skin Facial. My thirsty skin drank up the luscious Clarins products, and afterwards my face literally glowed - despite a late night drinking session the evening before. (Now that’s the way to disguise a hangover – it was far more effective than my usual truckload of Touche Eclat.) Then it was time for my Sun Stone Massage. Hot stones were placed on various chakra points in my body, then the therapist massaged me from head to toe – using both her hands and hot stones. I felt about a decades’ worth of shoulder-tightness eased and emerged almost comatose with contentment.

Stay the night: If you’re too blissed out from your treatments to leave the building, why not book yourself a room in the Corinthia? The spacious, elegant hotel is perfect for a mini-break – it’s situated just outside Lisbon City Centre, but close to public transport and only around a 10 minute, reasonably-priced taxi journey into town if you fancy some shopping and cocktails.

By Danielle Hine