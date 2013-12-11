Les Thermes Marins de Monte Carlo, Monaco

The lowdown With direct access from the Hotel Hermitage in the heart of Monte Carlo and overlooking the Med, this spa’s philosophy is simple – regeneration of body and mind using state of the art equipment and thalassotherapy treatments.

The vibe Built from pink marble and flooded with natural light, this is a spectacular spa in beautiful surrounds. Despite its vast size, the friendly staff and the air of calm professionalism make this ‘grande dame’ unintimidating and totally relaxing.

On the menu It’s all about preventive healthcare here. Whilst offering traditional treatments, the bespoke health packages enable you to identify what to focus on and then guide you to achieve optimum results. Using sea water in heated pools and in treatments, the spa specialises in wellbeing and anti-aging courses. Think targeted medical precision and an emphasis on positivity.

What we had Over our two-day stay, we were utterly spoilt from head to toe. First, a Dermo Lifting Facial (175 euros) designed by world-renowned plastic surgeon Ivo Pitanguy - 90 minutes of utter bliss as my skin drank in this natural lifting and targeted anti-aging treatment. We emerged with mussed hair and a dreamy expression. Next, a Monte-Carlo Combo (285 euros) to address imbalances caused by a lack or excess of energy (usually exhibited as stress, tiredness, weight issues or circulatory or inflammatory problems). Depending on your energy result, the therapist tailors a treatment accordingly, using a mix of techniques including salt scrubs and hydro massage. A comparative energy check at the end sees what’s been balanced and how to work towards achieving equilibrium in the future. And to finish, Foot Refoundation (92 euros) - this foot and leg massage focuses on increasing muscular flexibility, joint mobility, circulation and skin elasticity.

The restaurant L’Hirondelle complements the spa treatments perfectly, and the menus ensure gastronomy and nutritional balance go hand in hand. One menu shows you the calorie intake of each dish and, as you would expect, the best fresh ingredients are used. Joyfully, the portions seem not to suffer as a result.

Eating and drinking In the evening don’t miss out on a delicious meal at one-Michelin star le Vistamar in the Hermitage, with pre and post dinner drinks in the Crystal or Limun bars.

The details We flew to Nice and transferred to Monaco by helicopter (a must for at least one leg of your journey). We stayed in the Excelsior Wing of the Hotel Hermitage, a ‘Belle Epoque’ hotel overlooking Port Hercule and granted historical monument status. Our rooms in the wing (from 400 euros per night) allowed direct access to the spa, meaning we could saunter back up to our rooms in robes and slippers post-treatments.

How to book Visit thermesmarinsmontecarlo.com or call 00 377 98 06 68 68. Day entrance to the spa when not staying in the hotel is 90 euros. And visit hotelhermitagemontecarlo.com or call 00 377 98 06 25 25.

By Eleanor Struth