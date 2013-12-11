Lepri Lifestyle Salon, Milan

Recommended by LUXE City Guides

After football, the favourite competitive sport of the Milanese is beauty. Stepping out in public with cabin frizz and air-dried skin is simply illegal, especially on the corner of fabled label Mabel shopping strip Via Montenapoleone, where this Aveda salon is located. So leap in for a whole new you – don't worry, your purse will stay plump for retail after.

Fabrizio Lepri is the mane man – he’s done the rounds in London, Paris, LA and beyond, working with the likes of French hair styling superstar Claude Maxime. Also, Fabrizio’s papa Franco was already tending to Milanese hi-so barnets back in the 50s, so you know you’ve got safety in genes.

Need more than hair care? Non c'è problema, because in this environmentally-friendly designer tri-level, they can tend to you top to toe. Using plant-based prods all round, they’ll help you find the glow in your skin with a Botanical Skin Resurfacing facial, their take on microdermabrasion, and put a spring back in your step with a personalised Elemental Nature massage.

Beautification takes time, and usually ends up causing major bouts of HB (Hubby Boredom), but with a men’s menu of hair treats and mani/pedi, you can simply pamper together. Just make sure you don’t get him started about the UEFA.

Via Degli Omenoni, 2. T: +39 02 6595861. W: leprilss.it