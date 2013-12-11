Le Spa, Grand Hotel Kempinski, Geneva

The lowdown The Grand Hotel Kempinski, on the shores of Lake Geneva, has spectacular views over the lake and its iconic 140-metre-high Jet d’Eau fountain – on a clear day, you can see Mont Blanc in the distance. The hotel is a destination in itself, with a shopping mall, restaurants, bars, a nightclub and now the brand-new Le Spa, so you need never tear yourself away.

A private lift brings you directly to the huge spa – designed to bring the outdoors in, the natural materials and minimal colour palette offer an immediate feeling of calm and relaxation. The superb facilities include a state of the art gym, a yoga studio, a hammam, Geneva’s largest indoor pool and a beautiful outdoor terrace.

The reception leads onto spacious changing rooms and when ready, I was greeted by my masseur and guided through bamboo-lined corridors, past water features and relaxation areas to one of 12 treatment rooms.

On the spa menu Choose from a vast array of treatments – everything from Ayurvedic therapies from India, facials, slimming/firming and hand/feet treatments. InStyle recommends a 30-minute session in the hammam followed by the Ayurvedic massage (about £110). This full-body massage uses hot oils and defines tension areas to restore energy and vitality. All treatments use award-wining organic Cinq Mondes products. The massage left me so relaxed, I fell sound asleep for an hour, but awoke refreshed and re-energised.

The details Two-day spa packages start at 486 CHF (about £310). Room rates start at 715 CHF (about £460) per night for a standard room including breakfast.

Get there Fly Baboo (flybaboo.com) flies from London City Airport to Geneva daily.

By Philippe Blanchin