Laguna Health and Spa, Cardiff

The lowdown Situated in the heart of Cardiff city, The Laguna Health and Spa is a pampering haven from the hustle and bustle of city life. Designed to stimulate all your senses, the spa has an exotic mix of touches from Bali, Tibet, Polynesia, Japan, Morocco and Thailand.

The must-dos Enjoy a dip in the fabulous 20m stainless steel pool or a strenuous workout in the fitness studio, followed by some R&R with a treatment off the vast menu. We had a Laguna Signature Full Body Massage and an Elemis Skin Specific Facial and left with relaxed yet energised muscles and glowing skin.



Finishing touches We loved that the treatments ended with a ring of a bell and really enjoyed coming out of our sleepy state in the relaxation room afterwards.

To book visit http://www.lagunahealthandspa.com or call 029 2011 1110

By Alice Ripman

