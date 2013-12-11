La Reserve Spa, Geneva

Swiss bliss: A healthy haven awaits at world-class award-winning La Reserve hotel. Situated on the banks of Lake Geneva’s crystal clear waters and set in ten acres of private parkland and beach, it is a mere speedboat ride from the city. Breathe in the pure air as you’re wowed by the romantic view of Mont Blanc.

Inner sanctuary: In contrast to the hotel’s vibrant and quirky African game reserve theme, the spa is a minimalist creamy cocoon leading to a vast purple-hued fitness area and pool. I was ushered to one of the 17 treatment rooms designed by renowned Parisian Jacques Garcia (Hotel Costes, Paris, Venice’s Danielli). My facial massage used a winning combination of pampering La Prairie products and ice-cold marble stones for an alternately dreamy and bracing effect – I could actually feel my muscles tightening.

Let’s get physical: My figure was the focus during my unique body reshaping session. The vigorous and interactive experience consisted of manual and electronic massage administered by a knowledgeable and helpful therapist. Her tried-and-tested lifestyle tips left me with a firm resolve – the new regime begins here.

Sweet treat: Apricot oil added an irresistible flavour to my deep tissue body massage – a top-to-toe treatment that left me glowing both inside and out. Absolute heaven.

Tailor-made trip: No matter how long or short your stay, the spa will design you its signature personalised Le Programme with revitalising exercise and treatments, individual assessments and monitoring by doctors and osteopaths, with breakfast and lunch at the fabulous restaurant.

Guilt-free dining: The spa’s new Café Lauren has ‘cuisine minceur’ devotee Eric Canino to thank for its delicious fat-free menu. Sit outside and sip pretty fruit cocktails or frothy asparagus juice with the most divine vegetables and delish fish. Best of all, indulge in inventive puds where sugar has been substituted by agar-agar syrup.

Book now: Rates from £332 per night including breakfast in a Superior Double Room based on two people sharing. For further information or to book visit www.lareserve.ch or call + 41 22 959 59 59.

Getting there: Swiss International Airlines fly from London City Airport to Geneva. Visit www.londoncityairport.com for details. Fares from £89 inclusive.

By Scilla Robinson