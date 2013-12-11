L’Institut de Guerlain

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

Treat yourself: You’ve just blown an entire year’s calorie count at that wicked temple to gluttony, the Ladurée flagship on the Champs-Élysées, but don’t get sad, get kneaded. It just so happens that across the road from Ladurée is Guerlain’s too gorgeous perfume and beauty mothership, La Maison Guerlain, designed by Andre Putman. Up the stairs you go to the third floor and enter the Guerlain Spa, admiring the stunning gold mosaic salon along the way. This white and airy spa with gauzy drapes has ten treatment rooms, and grandstand views of Paris’s most famous avenue from the relaxation lounge and VIP suites.

What to go for: Begin with a scented footbath, as a therapist analyses and diagnoses your skin in order to deliver a tailored treatment to suit your needs. Fix up your visage with the Exceptional Orchidée Impériale treatment, two hours of facial indulgence, with two different masks and eye contouring that’ll take years off your dial. There’s also reflexology, pre-natal massages, lymphatic drainage and a slim and firm silhouette therapy, or you could really push the boat out with a Sublime Deluxe – nearly eight hours of top to toe primping and pampering, including hydro massage, Vichy shower, body wrap, facial, hand and foot love and make up session. Go on, you so deserve it.

Find it: 68 Avenue des Champs Elyseés. T: +33 145 625 257. W: guerlain.com