K Spa at K West Hotel, London

The lowdown What could be more perfect than unwinding after an intense shopping session at Westfield mall with a soothing spa treatment in the K West Hotel’s award-winning spa? Located inches away from Europe’s largest shopping centre in London’s leafy Shepherd’s Bush, the K West is a discreet hideaway boasting a buzzy bar (the music industry’s finest are known to hang here), sleek restaurant, 200 simply but stylishly-designed bedrooms and, best of all, one of the capital’s top holistic spas.

The spa Don’t be fooled by the minimalist milieu – the extensive list of treatments and numerous saunas are as peaceful and indulgent as they come. The focus is on total relaxation and wellbeing which is where the Wet Spa Journey comes in. Here, the facilities are each designed to maximise the effects of the treatment of your choice. Kick off with a refreshing foot bath to instantly revive the body before heading off to the sanarium (gentle dry heat) and sauna (intense dry heat) to gain energy. Proceed to the humid steam rooms, where you will sweat out toxins and increase circulation. Cool off with a trip to London’s only ‘Snow Paradise’, a snow-packed room set at -15 degrees for an invigorating experience, Finish style. Finally, take a dip in the mosaic-tiled hydrotherapy pool, complete with a fountain that acts as a neck massager, to bring the body back to its optimum temperature. All this and your treatment hasn’t even started – it’s no wonder the K Spa was named Best Luxury Hotel Spa, UK at the 2011 World Luxury Spa Awards.

InStyle recommends The Muscle Ease Elixir is a must. Carried out on the padded floor of the cosy Meadow Room and borrowing elements from a traditional Royal Thai Massage and the spa’s Signature Massage, the treatment involves an expert therapist stretching you from limb to limb before rubbing you down with a fragrant spiced oil that will warm your muscles and melt away tension. Trust us, if you couldn’t manage a yogic backbend before then you’ll very likely be able to now! The ritual concludes with an acupressure scalp massage that will leave you feeling as if you’ve had a deep, recharging sleep.

The details K West Hotel & Spa, Richmond Way, London W14 0AX. To book call 020 8008 6600. Visit www.k-west.co.uk

The Muscle Ease Elixir costs £85. You don’t have to be a guest to book into the spa.

By Maria Milano