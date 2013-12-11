Great Jones Spa, New York

Recommended by LUXE City Guides

Hidden gem: All that shopping, drinking and dining can sure take it out of even seasoned hedonists, and New York’s no place to be looking saggy, haggy or baggy, so be sure to take time out to prettify yourself. Tucked down an unremarkable side street in edgy, but swiftly gentrifying Noho, the façade of Great Jones Spa hides a gorgeous, luxurious and limpid oasis amidst Manhattan’s madness.

The lowdown: Prepare yourself for a multi-level sanctuary of raw, exposed brick and stone, spic and span treatment rooms and fabulous 15,000 sq ft Water Lounge. Think rock sauna, Chakra light steam, thermal bath, cold plunge pool, skylit relaxation area and a centrepiece three-storey waterfall, all there for you to indulge in with any treatment over $100, which isn’t hard to exceed.

Pamper time: So, what delicious natural or organic therapy do you choose from their extensive top-to- toe menu? If you need a skin-calmer, try the signature Great Jones River Rock facial using hot and cold basalt and marble stones to help tone and tighten, or really treat yourself with the amazing Red Flower Hammam treatment, incorporating Vichy shower, Moroccan mint tea cleanse, olive, lemon and coffee scrub, Rassoul clay wrap, spice oil massage and finishing with a tangerine fig butter. It’s a tough life, but someone’s got to do it…

Find it: 29 Great Jones St at Lafayette St (+1 212 505 3185/greatjonesspa.com)

