Grand Spa Club, Rome Cavalieri, Rome, Italy

The lowdown The Rome Cavalieri hotel’s grand spa is open to residents and non-residents alike, giving chic Romans and glam holidaymakers access to a glass-domed indoor pool, two outdoor summer pools, a Technogym. Turkish baths and chromo-therapy treatment rooms. There’s even an 800m jogging path that winds through the hotel’s gorgeous private park, studded with statuary and Mediterranean plants.

The vibe Chic, sleek and ultra-exclusive, with a Roman relaxation area – with waiter service, natch – and juice bar. But it’s family friendly, with an outdoor children’s pool – and the hotel’s famed Sunday brunch is served by the summer pool, so the atmosphere is friendly and laid-back. Steak, sushi or sweets after a swim? Don’t mind if we do.

On the menu Everything from Ayurvedic massages, reflexology and pedicures to La Prairie facial and body treatments – plus a special treatment menu for men. Try an energising chakra stone massage, €120, or a beautifying salt treatment, €100. Lymphatic drainage, anti-stress and shiatsu massages are also on offer.

What we had I opted for a treatment from the La Prairie facial menu, the Cellular Hydrating Facial Treatment (90 minutes, €160). More than “just” a facial, this ultra-relaxing – not to mentioning glow-giving! – treatment starts with just-the-right-amount-of-firmness back massage, followed by shoulders, arms and hands being massaged, before a series of facial massages, masks and lotions are applied according to skin type and needs. Afterwards – once she was able to rouse me from my pleasant slumber! – my therapist made me a delicious vanilla tea and talked me through a personalised beauty programme for my slightly stressed London-office-worker thirtysomething complexion.

The details Rome Cavalieri Grand Spa Club, €31 per day for guests (including outdoor pool access and sun lounger). Treatments are priced individually. W: romecavalieri.com/grandspa