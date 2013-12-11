Garrigae Spa at Les Jardins de Saint Benoît, France

The lowdown The Garrigae Spa is nestled in the rolling green hills of France’s Languedoc region. Swim beneath a vaulted stone ceiling in the indoor pool, or take a dip in the outside infinity number with its view gorgeous vineyards, olive groves and restored Medieval gardens. Treatments use organic, local products made on site and afterwards, you can help yourself to organic tisanes before relaxing in the garden, then heading to the sauna, steam room or Jacuzzi…

On the menu It’s all about head-to-toe wellness, with everything from yoga and Pilates to Tai Chi and meditation, with treatments such as hot stone massage, reflexology, deep tissue massage and facials. I had a full-body relaxation massage with warm sesame oil, which went literally from head-to-toe, with my head massaged and my determined-to-be-uncomfy toes “popped”.

The highlight Um, did I mention the infinity pool with that view? Swimming in a refreshingly cool pool under 30° sun (yup, in April) is pretty much the ideal way to spend an afternoon (particularly when you've got dinner to look forward to!). I came home after a single weekend 2lbs lighter, despite a diet of vin rouge, foie gras and heaps of delicious French bread…

Details Les Jardins de Saint Benoît, Route de Talairan 11220, Saint-Laurent-de-la-Cabrerisse. T: 0871 218 7066. W: garrigae-resorts.com

By Harriet Reuter Hapgood