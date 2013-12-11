ESPA Life at the Corinthia Hotel, London

The lowdown ESPA Life, the biggest hotel spa in London, is simply breathtaking, there is no other word for it. Spread over four floors, covering 3,300 square metres, with soft curved walls, black marble and textured leather, here you’ll find a private spa suite, 17 treatment pods, a nail studio, a Daniel Galvin hair studio, a swimming pool (left), an amphitheatre sauna, a black mosaic steam room, a vitality pool with air and water massage jets, and a state-of-the-art gym.



The treatments ESPA Life is all about personal, tailored treatments, which combine wellness with a luxury spa experience, and the repertoire available is impressive. The “Rush Hour” beauty packages combine essential face and body treatments, so that within an hour you could get a facial, manicure, eyebrow shape and tint, and be out the door – perfect for us working ladies! There are also lifestyle programmes that focus on detox, weight loss and sleep problems, as well as complementary and alternative medicine and fitness treatments designed to transform the way we deal with the effects of our busy lifestyle.



InStyle loves…The Ayurvedic Inspired Ritual (£210 for 120 minutes), includes a foot ritual, body exfoliation, face cleanse, Ayurvedic massage and scalp massage. This is a real stress buster and will help to restore energy and release any toxins lurking in your body - you will leave feeling calm and with a renewed sense of wellbeing.

The details ESPA Life at the Corinthia Hotel, Whitehall Place, London SW1A 2BD, tel: 0207 930 8181. Visit corinthia.com

By Jeannette Arnold