Elemis Pro-Intense Lift Effect facial

The lowdown: Tucked away from the mayhem of Mayfair in a quiet nook in central London, Elemis’ day spa is a veritable oasis of calm in a busy cityscape. Their latest offering, the Pro-Intense Life Effect facial, promises to visibly renew skin courtesy of a deep and powerful hands-on lifting massage. Targetting sagging jowls, cheeks and chin; this new super-treatment also helps to reduce the puffiness and fluid retention associated with sagging skin. Quite simply, this vigorous facial is like a mini workout for your face, lifting and firming tired skin.

The treatment: Before any Elemis treatment, the therapist starts with the brand’s signature Welcome Touch – hot mitts infused with Lime Essential Oil that are used to cleanse the soles of your feet. So far, so relaxing. This two-step facial begins with the face cleansed and toned with Rehydrating Ginseng Toner. To detox and hydrate, the facial oil Rose Cellular Recovery Skin Bliss capsule is massaged into the skin and directly followed with a massage application of exfoliator to gently lift off dead skin cells. The almost-deliriously relaxing lime-infused mitts were brought back out to remove excess exfoliator, then skin is toned again to leave it deeply cleansed in preparation for the lifting stage of the facial.

After the thorough cleansing, Elemis’ Amber balm is massaged into the skin using deep massage techniques, which consist of the application of firm pressure along the jaw line, across the cheeks, upwards and outwards to the temples. The therapist follows with a pressure massage around the mouth and the chin, repeating the technique to encourage intensive deep drainage along and under the jaw line. The new Pro-Intense Lift Effect jowl and chin mask is applied under the jaw line, up along cheeks and tucked over the ears to hold firmly in place. Containing a mixture of Arjuna and Amber Massage Balm, this new mask stimulates cell-communication and speeds up the absorption of powerful lifting plant actives into the skin, whilst creating a lifting and firming effect to the jaw line and chin. While we relaxed, we were treated to a lavender eye mask and scalp, neck and shoulder massage – sheer perfection.

And the result of this action-packed treatment? Toned and shaped facial contours, reduced puffiness and fluid retention along the jaw line and skin that felt uplifted and firmer and restored moisture levels.

The details: The Elemis Pro-Intense Lift Effect Facial costs from £65. Book at Elemis’ London Day Spa on 0207 499 4995