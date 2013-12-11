Eden Roc Spa, Ascona, Switzerland

The lowdown Nestled on the northern shore of Lake Maggiore, Hotel Eden Roc is an elegant haven with unbeatable service and the most heavenly stress-busting spa treatments. Often overlooked for its Italian neighbour (Lake Como), Lake Maggiore is chocolate box picture-perfect, and the hotel has stunning views of the lake at every opportunity.

The spa After a £14 million renovation by interior designer Carlo Rampazzi, the Eden Roc Spa is designed to fuse the outdoors with the in and truly makes the most of its prime lakeside location. Tranquil blues and turquoises instantly instil a feeling of peace and calm.

We recommend the Eden Roc Massage (230 CHF), the spa’s signature massage, which combines five different massage techniques into one relaxing 75-minute treatment. Starting on the face, neck and head, then the feet, and finishing with a back massage using muscle-soothing hot stones, it will leave you feeling as light as air.

We also love the Classic Facial (180 CHF for 90 minutes), which cleanses, steams and smoothes skin to perfection using Clarins products (they will also groom your eyebrows within this time). The staff are extremely skilled and professional, and little details like the heated beds and soft fluffy towels make each and every treatment oh-so relaxing.

In between treatments, take a dip in the hotel’s indoor/outdoor pool heated to a steaming 30 degree celsius, and drift between the spacious hydropool and the women’s sauna area. Try kneipping, a traditional Swiss practice of walking on stones in warm and cold water, which is great for the circulation and very addictive!

Dining The new contemporary Restaurant Marina is a great place for lunch and we recommend the home-made pasta dishes. For dinner, choose from one of the hotel’s three restaurants - La Casetta, Eden Roc and La Brezza. The fabulous cheese selection is a must, but for the truly saintly, low-calorie options are clearly marked on the menu.

Details Doubles from £116 per person based on two sharing including breakfast. The hotel is closed between 2 January and 10 February 2011.

Hotel Eden Roc, 6612 Ascona, Switzerland

T: +41 (0)91 785 71 71

W: edenroc.ch

Lucy Williams