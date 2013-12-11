Dorchester Spa, London

The Dorchester Spa launches Hot and Cold Stone Therapy

Since the Dorchester Spa underwent a £3.2 million refurb last year, it has been one of our fave pampering spots in London, as well as being on celebs like Elle Macpherson's and Sophie Dahl's top daytime hangouts list. And now a new treatment launching at the beginning of July will have us going back there over and over again.

The Dorchester Spa’s Hot and Cold Stone Therapy will leave you de-stressed, super relaxed, as well as helping to speed up the body’s natural methods of toxin removal. Using a combination of smooth hot basalt stones, derived from volcanic rock, and cold organic stones in different sizes you will be massaged from head to toe. Utter bliss!

The spa’s therapists have undergone Jane Scrivner’s training course. Jane explains the benefits of this treatment: “The variation in temperature produces alternately sedative and energising responses in the body. Cold stones are particularly effective at relieving aches and pain after exercise or for relieving extreme tension build-up.”

After your treatment, repair to the purpley-blue relaxation room (left) to relax on one of the sumptuous daybeds. Or opt for the Spatisserie where you can indulge in champagne, cocktails and naughty little treats.

The Dorchester Spa’s ‘Hot and Cold Stone Therapy’ is an 85-minute treatment and costs £160.

Jeannette Arnold

The Dorchester Spa, The Dorchester, Park Lane, London, W1A 2HJ (tel: 020 7319 7109