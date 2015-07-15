Why Cornwall Is The Ultimate Pre-Baby Break

What’s The Plan?

Well first off there’s probably been a heck of a lot of planning to this point, so how about heading somewhere where switching of is job number one? Surely there’s nowhere better to do that than the most chilled county in the UK, Cornwall. Sure, you could head abroad but the stress of flying and being in a bikini at this stage might be more than we can handle.

Ok, What’s The Deal?

The Scarlet Hotel is a surfer chick’s paradise (but the kind who likes to relax afterwards in a responsibly sourced cashmere wrap with an Aperol Spritz – is there such a thing?) Sounds like a lot of things to cover but The Scarlet is a luxury boutique, eco-hotel set up by three sisters. One of them in an interior design whizz with incredible taste in art, has filled the hotel with bright, bold paintings and gigantic sculptures so wherever you are in the space, there’s always something interesting and beautiful, even if you know nothing about it. Also, it’s strictly no kids so maybe your last opportunity to visit for a while. You’d better like dogs though because it’s hound heavy (as we pull up there are Goldie Hawn and Kate Hudson lookalikes being helped out of a convertible with their ridiculous little dogs, complete with diamond collars).

How Does Eco-Luxury Work Then?

Imagine everything being done for you to the highest standard but in a non-fussy way and that each element carefully thought through so it actually helps the environment. If half a tree is used somewhere, the other half will be used for something else, there’s no such word as waste here. The outdoor pool is reed filtered, the inside one is cleaned with bromine rather than harmful chlorine, solar panels cover the roof but are concealed so you don’t have to see them, the roof is made of grass and they’re in the process of creating sand dunes to emulate natural habitats.

Where Do We Sleep?

With a view. Every room has an outside space be that terrace or private balcony so you can always see the sea and sky. We chose a ground floor room so we could open the patio doors and stride out straight onto the cliffs. This type of room is popular with the dog owners too but the higher rooms get sweeping views across the bay.

What’s Outside The Door?

Nature in all its glory. The hotel is right above Mawgan Porth beach so you can have sand between your toes in seconds. There’s surfing and kayaking to be had but we chose to investigate the rock pools and listen to the mussels. No joke, they open and close in low tide to cool themselves off and if you get right up close you can hear them breathing.

So What’s The Pregnancy Bit?

Oh. My. Goodness. Even the most snobbish of spa aficionados can’t fail to be wowed by the spa. The treatment list is original and all-encompassing and the therapists are leading in their fields. A real coup is that they’ve teamed up with expert organic beauty brand Pai Skincare to develop a bespoke Pregnancy Perfect Journey that’s the most extensive combination of treatments we’ve ever tried. The ‘Journey’ (and it really is that) starts with an in-depth chat to find out your Ayurvedic dosha type (bet you didn’t know you had one of those!) and the right bathing ritual for you, followed by a lovely scrub to exfoliate all the bits you can no longer reach. After that, you’re escorted to the relaxation room for a fruit snack and some herbal tea (we pregnant ladies need to eat regularly remember). Then it’s a just the case of a guided mediation to bring you back into the zen zone for your, wait for it, full body massage!! After it’s all over you’re taken to a sleep pod to curl up and catnap (we emerged an hour later, concerned that we’d slept for days).

Aren’t Some Massages a No-Go For Pregnant Women?

Yes, some essential oils need to be avoided for the expectant but all the products used in the journey are completely safe so you can truly relax. Plus all aspects of the treatment were developed by their in-house spa team along with expert doulas and maternity specialists so you know they’ve covered everything. The scrub and massage are both done lying on your side, limbs wrapped around a giant pregnancy pillow so your bump and back are both completely at ease. All that rolling in oil is a little like being a basted pork loin but if the pig actually liked it.

So It’s A Day Thing?

Nope! Even after all that, they’re not done with you. During the weekend you’ll also be booked in for a private yoga lesson with a specialist pregnancy yoga instructor and a massage lesson for you and your partner. The yoga is extremely gentle and focuses on breathing techniques and positions for an effective natural birth and the two-hour massage lesson is to teach him how to touch you without you wanting to kill him. Now we know specific massage moves to relieve back pain and de-puff swollen feet – essential come the third trimester.

Now We’re Starving – What’s On The Menu?

Locally sourced, seasonal dishes that impress but don’t go over the top to do so. The lamb was so tender it melted in the mouth (only slightly tricky to eat when you can see them in the fields across the bay) and the ice cream was so creamy we devoured it. Not to be missed though if the afternoon tea of clotted cream and jams from the next village along and generously sized scones. We ate ours in the beaming sunshine, overlooking the surfing crowd being pummelled by the waves.

Go On Then, We’re Sold…How Much?

Okay so as you’ve probably guessed, it’s not cheap but it’s worth every single penny. The Pregnancy Perfect Journey is £195 for four hours or if you want to make a weekend of it like we did (and you should), the full Babymoon Break is £650 per person. That includes three nights with a two-course breakfast each morning, a three-course lunch taking in the beautiful views across Mawgan Porth and a three-course evening meal by candlelight in the dining room. Then you also get the full spa experience, two-hour massage lesson and private pregnancy yoga class. They’ll even pack you off with your favourite Pai Skincare products to take home and continue to slather on your bump.

Also, included in the price are a endless thoughtful extras like free yoga lessons every morning for anyone who cares to join in, slippers you can take home without the guilt of being rumbled and even a hotel dog, Jasper, who’s up for as many walks as you care to take him on. It may well be a once in a life time experience so our advice would be not to hold back!

To book visit www.scarlethotel.co.uk

