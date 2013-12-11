Chi Yu Wellness Centre, London

The lowdown: If you’re looking for an exotic treatment but don’t want to venture far from home then head straight to the Chi Yu Wellness Centre in London’s Marylebone. Inspired by a Japanese wellness centre and utilising top-of-the-line products from around the world (including Jessica Biel’s fave organic brand, Éminence), this holistic haven offers a host of treatments from massage, reflexology, acupuncture and craniosacral therapy.

The spa: Cosy and comfy, this nook is the opposite of flashy but doesn’t compromise on the luxuries – scented candles dot the treatment rooms, beds are heated to perfection and tea and healthy snacks will make you feel right at home.

InStyle loves: The Éminence Organic Skincare Prescriptive Facial, which uses the handmade Hungarian, 100% natural Éminence range, is designed to relieve daily stress and provide a bright, clear complexion specifically for your skin type. In fact, the products are so fresh, you can feel the pulps and seeds gently buffing your skin and smell the fruits and herbs’ heavenly scents. Packed with free radical fighting antioxidants and laden with minerals and trace elements drawn from thermal hot springs, this prescriptive facial delivers serious results. It’s no wonder Hollywooders Katherine Heigl, Renée Zellweger and Winona Ryder are addicted!

The details: The Éminence Organic Skincare Prescriptive Facial: 60 mins for £80 or 75 mins for £99. 36 George Street , London, W1U 7DR, 020 7486 0304. www.chi-yu.co.uk. Find out more about the Éminence range at www.theskinsmith.co.uk

By Maria Milano