Chantecaille Healing Spa, London

The lowdown: Natural botanics and scientific innovation unite in luxury at the Chantecaille Healing Spa in London’s Fenwicks. Combining the brand’s signature products, which are made from the purest essential oils and flower waters, with state-of-the-art lymphatic drainage machines, the facials are specifically designed with your skin in mind. Cristina the uber-therapist will give you a 15-minute consultation and then tailor one of five facials just for you.

On the menu: Facials include the Remodeling (uses lymphatic drainage to contour the face and hydrate skin) and the Detox (extraction leaves skin bright and glowing) but our favourite is the Energy Lift, which mixes various massage techniques with the Aromacologie skincare products and the remarkable Chantecaille Energy Lift Machine to restore collagen and tone dull skin. This piece of equipment may look straight out of the 1970s but it totally works! You’ll be hooked.

The highlight: Cristina the spa therapist gives a killer neck and shoulder massage while the facial masks get to work. She later takes you down to the Chantecaille counter for a complimentary make-up session. After all, who wants to be walking around central London with no slap on?

Get there: Chantecaille Healing Spa, Fenwick of Bond Street, 63 Bond Street, W1A. Tel: 020 7409 9870. Treatments from £45.

By Maria Milano