Aromatherapy Associates, London

The Lowdown As one of the leading spa suppliers in the world, it was only a matter of time before cult British label Aromatherapy Associates launched its own haven - and aren’t we glad they did. Based on the aromatherapy concept of blending essential oils to target problems, including aches, insomnia and even depression, you can be sure you’ll receive the ultimate well-being experience each and every time you visit.

The Spa No detail has been overlooked in the set-up of this cosy Knightsbridge spa, masterminded by the label’s founders, Sue Beechey and Geraldine Howard. From the tasty treats served with your herbal tea (fresh fruit and nuts, rose and lavender-flavored macaroons) to the show-stopping chandelier that’s designed on the iconic Bath & Shower Oil bottles, this nook offers all the pampering luxuries of a day spa with the added benefit of the brand’s powerfully-charged aromatherapy blends. A word of warning – these treatments will seriously change your life so be prepared to save your pennies!

InStyle Loves The City Stress Buster is practically an essential for gals on the go. It’s a full-body treatment, including mini facial and scalp massage, that will have you chillaxing from head to toe. Key to any treatment here is the preparatory questionnaire which asks you how you feel at that particular moment, allowing the therapist to pick an oil to tackle your particular brand of stress. Ours, unsurprisingly, called for the Deep Relax, the award winning product celebrating its 25th birthday this year. By their nature, essential oils are designed to be quickly absorbed into your bloodstream, speeding healing time, and the idea here is that if you use the same product at home that was applied in your treatment, your body remembers the experience of wellbeing and duplicates it. Genius!

The Details Aromatherapy Associates Boutique & Treatment Rooms, 5 Montpelier Street, London SW7 1EZ. Tel: 020 7838 1117. www.aromatherapyassociates.com The City Stress Buster, costs £90 or £450 for six sessions.

By Maria Milano