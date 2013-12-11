Acqua Madre, Rome

Recommended by LUXE City Guides:

What it's all about: Entering a steaming hot bathhouse may not be the first thing that springs to mind at this time of the year, but that’s probably because you’ve not set foot into Acqua Madre hammam. This gorgeous, tranquil sanctum of limpid loveliness has brick vaults and baths and is the perfect escape from the hordes, not to mention a cleanse of the pores and soothing of the muscles after tramping all over and around Rome’s dusty ruins.

Plan your visit: Go just to make use of the facilities, with warm, hot steam and cold plunge pools, or book in for a massage and treatment. Try a green clay rassoul or Dead Sea clay body mask, which will leave your skin as soft as a baby’s bot, or book a therapeutic massage. There’s tonic, lymphatic, Ayurvedic, Shiatsu, reflexology and Karitè butter massages, or why not go all out with a “Path of Wellness” package. The Gardenia includes rassoul clay facial mask and rosa mosqueta (rosehip) face and body massage, while the Argan Gold includes green clay face and body mask followed by an argan oil face and body massage. There’s no need to worry about sharing the facilities with pesky and unwanted men either – Wednesdays and Fridays are for women only, so you can swan around starkers with your gal pals, though if you must bring along ol’ grumpass, you can do so Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays. No need to hold back on that extra negroni the night before, not when you can sweat it out in style the next day.

Visit: Via di S. Ambrogio, 17 T: +39 06 686 4272 or visit acquamadre.it