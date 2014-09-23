Serene Social Comes To London

With one of the best views in London – the Gherkin to one side, St.Paul's on the other – we jumped at the chance to put our minimal yoga skills (read non-exisiting) to the test on the garden rooftop of the Coq D'Argent. With just ten other guests we took to our mats at 8am. London based yogi extraordinaire Karin Lilleberg put us through our paces with a Vinyasa based class. There were plenty of sun salutations and gentle hip openers. Being somewhat of a novice we felt totally comfortable as each pose was explained, demonstrated before we were encouraged to give it a go. At times we ended up sitting out some of the more advance poses out as we gazed in amazement at a couple of our more pro classmates and their flexible limbs. After working up a sweat we cooled off with refreshing Juice Philosophy juices and crumbly pastries; it's all about the balance right? Everyone stayed and mingled, business cards were swapped, but it felt natural rather than forced compared to other networking events. Best of all we were at our desks for 9.30am. Now that's what we call a power hour.

For more information and to book a class visit:

http://www.coqdargent.co.uk/whats-on-bank/events/coq-dargent-garden-yoga-classes-july/

AND

http://www.serenesocial.com

By: Chloe Mac Donnell