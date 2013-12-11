Yauatcha, London

THE VIBE: An instant hit with both foodies and and the fash-pack when it opened in 2004, this Soho favourite still stands miles ahead of their competitors in the now ever so trendy vogue for dim sum dining. Set over two floors, the restaurant has recently added a chic little cocktail bar to the rear of the ground floor, which was full to the brim of sleek looking bright young things getting cosy over delicious martini’s. But the thrill of the place has always been the descent downstairs to the main dining room, and seven years in, its still doesn’t disappoint. This subterranean dining den, with its low level tables, starlit ceiling, and chic staff, still scores big on style points, and on a windswept rainy Tuesday evening, the fact that every seat in the house was taken is testament to the continuing excellence of the place.

THE MENU: Best to come here absolutely ravenous, as everything on the menu is a winner. Attention to detail is king here and the combination of absolute attention to detail in presentation, and the freshest ingredients come together to create possibly the best Chinese cuisine available in this part of town. It would be a crime not to start with a selection of dim sum – try one of the house classics, the Venison puff, and then head to some of the steamed parcels of loveliness! Our favourites were the Scallop shui mai and the absolutely divine poached Peking chicen dumpling. After this, you could do worse than entrust your main dishes choices to the amazing staff. On the evening we visited, the selection they devised for us was spot on at every turn. The Dover sole with shiitake and soya was a masterclass of how to balance delicate and bold flavours in the same dish to absolute perfection, and the choice to have a vegetarian dish of spicy aubergine, sato bean, okra and french beans in a spicy peanut sauce, was such an inspired one, that the table was momentarily silenced while we took in the deliciousness of what sat before us! We left sated and thrilled to see that one of London’s favourites dining destinations is definitely not resting on its laurels, and actually getting better and better with age.

THE DETAILS: Yauatcha, 15-17 Broadwick Street, London W1F 0PL. Open Monday-Saturday 12noon-11.45pm. Sunday 12noon-10.30pm

Visit: www.yauatcha.com