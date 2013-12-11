Urban Meadow, London

The lowdown: Newly opened Urban Meadow merges city chic with gastro pub influences, right in the heart of London. Ideally placed, just a post-dinner stroll away from Kensington Gardens, this new bar and restaurant offers tapas-style sharing platters, a range of main dishes and desserts, and a selection of London-brewed beers. Inside, Urban Meadow exudes a relaxed dining vibe, which had us comfortably settling in for the evening.

The food: With an emphasis on locally sourced produce eaten in the form of sharing platters and smaller grazing dishes, this new diner perfectly mixes rustic country cuisine and a city-restaurant feel. Grazing dishes include pressed duck terrine with crisp breads and some of the best apricot chutney we’ve ever tasted, and broad bean and ricotta focaccia with mint and pine nuts. Or, for a selection of all the most popular choices, order the fabulously named Larder Plank. For those who prefer not to share (and with food like this, we wouldn’t blame you), you can take the grazing plates as starters, and also choose from a well executed range of main dishes, including slow roast pulled pork burger with celeriac coleslaw and crispy fries, and grilled sea bass fillets with capers, anchovies, black olives and smoked chilli. Their dessert offering has plenty to give too, with gooseberry crumble and a fragrant spiced chocolate mousse rated highly by us. And if you’re passing by, there’s also a grab and go selection, offering salads, bakery items and open sandwiches on spelt bread or buttered London sourdough.

The details: Urban Meadow is open 7am-11pm Monday to Saturday and 7am-10.30 pm on Sunday. To book contact 0207 792 7066 or visit http://www.urbanmeadowcafe.com