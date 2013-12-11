Tozi, London

The vibe: Former Cecconi’s chef Daniele Pampagnin heads-up the kitchen at Tozi, catering for a cool crowd of fashion and business types with an impeccably stylish menu. Set within the grounds of the Park Plaza hotel in London’s Victoria, the staff are polished but extremely friendly. Touches like the vintage Fiat 500 in the corner get people talking, so there’s a constant buzz.

The food: After starting with a selection of handmade breads (pizzetta with mozzarella and salami piccante was the winner on our table) – we took in the huge selection of cicchetti (Venetian small plates) on offer. You could come here regularly and still have plenty to choose from. From the beautifully grilled swordfish, to the stuffed aubergine and the scallops it was all extremely moreish – savoury and salted in that delicious balance that only Italians can strike. Every mini-dish looked Instagram-worthy – stylishly presented but never intimidating. Tozi’s specialty is its on-tap Prosecco, but the cocktail menu was equally exciting – house recipes mixed with classics. For dessert, the ice creams are a must-try – have two scoops of the elderflower or lemon basil sorbets for a refreshing finale.

The details: To book a table at Tozi contact 020 7769 9771 or visit http://www.tozirestaurant.co.uk

By Caroline Leaper