The Swan at the Globe, London

A midsummer night’s dream: the Swan has possibly the best view in the world. Every table at this low-key British resto, next to the Globe theatre, looks out over the Thames opposite St Paul’s cathedral. On a warm summer’s evening, with the windows open to the cooling breeze and a bottle of delicious English wine to hand, we felt inspired to poetry. (Possibly the pre-dinner Kir Royale, £8, in the bar helped…)

As you like it: it’s not just about those ultra-dreamy sunsets over the river. The menu is classically, heroically English – think potted shrimp, fish soup or kipper pate (from £5.50) sourced from around the British isles to start, followed by brasserie-style steak and chips (Shropshire sirloin, £19) or lemon sole with fresh veggies. InStyle was the first to try the new dessert menu and sampled a heavenly lemon, strawberry and champagne concoction.

Top tip: book your table for 8pm or later, after the pre-theatre crowd have departed for the Globe. The atmos relaxes into a slow-paced, romantic vibe – or, if you fancy getting jaunty, book the semi-private table for a party.

Get there: 21 New Globe Walk, London SE1. T: +44 (0)20 7928 9444. W: swanattheglobe.co.uk

