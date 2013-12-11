The Savoy Grill, London

Luxe… and a little bit cool Yes, there are penguin-suited waiters to attend to your every need and yes, the decor is ultra-formal – starched table cloths, sink-deep-into-them banquettes, Art Deco detailing – but the vibe is anything but stuffy. When InStyle had lunch at the Grill, the Glee kids were just a few fancy tables away. (The Savoy is a bold-faced-name haunt, with everyone from Oscar Wilde to Frank Sinatra, Elizabeth Taylor and Marilyn Monroe stopping by in their day.) And anyway, a little formality never hurt anybody – who’s complaining when a starter of smoked salmon with soda bread, £14.50, comes with your choice of garnish lovingly spooned on to your plate from a silver jug by an attentive waiter?

The menu The clue here is in the name – yes, there are delicious seafood dishes on the menu (try the lobster thermidor, £20) and a yummy tomato and onion side salad, £4.95, but you might want to leave your vegetarian friends at home. It’s all about the grill: The. Most. Incredible. Steaks (all with a choice of sauces: béarnaise, pepper, marrowbone and shallot), proper roast dinners and, at lunch time, a daily trolley with the roast of the day. Basically, you’ve not dined out until a black-tie-clad young gentleman has wheeled a roasted loin of suckling pig in your direction…

Location, location, location You’re in the heart of theatreland and a hop, skip and a jump away from the National Gallery, National Portrait Gallery, London Eye, Covent Garden… In other words, this is where you treat mum to Mother’s Day lunch before shopping or a matinee.

Hot extras Happily for such a fine-dining establishment, children are not only welcome, but actively catered for – dishes such as roast chicken and chips or sausages and mashed potato, £7.50 each, should keep the kids happy (particularly when they come with a side of colouring-in book and crayons).

The details The Savoy Grill, Strand, London WC2 T: 020 7592 1600 W: gordonramsay.com/thesavoygrill