The Royal Crown Derby Afternoon Tea at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel

The lowdown: Transport yourself to a more elegant time with the new Royal Crown Derby Afternoon Tea served at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel. Centred in the middle of bustling Covent Garden, the Waldorf Hilton offers refined respite to a busy London afternoon with a thoroughly British afternoon tea, served on the new Royal Crown Derby fine bone china tableware. Offering traditional teatime wares to graze upon alongside a selection of loose leaf teas, combined with impeccable service and gentle background music from an in-house harpist, this is definitely the spot to treat yourself to a touch of decadence.

The food: Traditional to a T and oh-so-moreish, no detail is too small for this afternoon treat. Each delicate finger sandwich comes with its own unique complementary bread as you are given a tea menu to peruse, which will then be served up in the beautiful Royal Crown Derby chinaware. Even non-tea lovers won’t be able to resist one of the many decadent infusions - we highly recommend the fragrant Jasmine Pearls green tea. If you’ve opted to indulge yourself with optional vintage champagne, a flute will be delivered to your table before a sumptuous choice of pastries are presented on a three-tier cake stand (most definitely prompting an eyes-bigger-than-stomach situation). From fresh-baked English scones with Devonshire clotted cream, to a miniature red velvet cake and a lighter-than-air passion fruit mousse served in a wafer-thin chocolate casing, your taste buds will be spoilt for choice.

The finishing touch has to be the attentive service staff who make sure to accommodate for your every need - let them know that you’re celebrating a birthday and a candle-lit sweet surprise will be brought out to your table. Magnificent.

The details: The Royal Crown Derby Afternoon Tea is served daily at the Waldorf Hilton Hotel from 12:30pm-4:00pm, and is priced from £33.50 to £52.50 with additional champagne options.