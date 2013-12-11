The Rooftop Café at The Exchange

The vibe Don’t be fooled by The Rooftop Café’s concrete exterior – although housed within a converted office block, like all good things, the outside of this new restaurant belies the inside. We climbed up a hideaway staircase and through an Alice in Wonderland-esque door to our table, where we enjoyed a view replete with golden glow from the nearby buildings, as well as playing peek-a-boo with the London Eye and Big Ben. The Exchange, the workspace that houses The Rooftop Café, is tucked in next to London Bridge station, and is a hop away from the capital’s newest sight, the Shard, which looks down over this gem of a restaurant. But enough about the view, there’s plenty to see inside too. With an interior complete with simple wood tables and woven chairs in tones of natural terracotta and mustard, all designed by Spanish designer Dr Cato, the intimate and relaxed atmosphere is lit by simple drop lightbulbs.

The food The brainchild of Australian chef Magnus Reid, the menu changes daily, so we thanked our lucky stars that we got to try their delicious pancetta and pear starter. With the weather threatening snow, we moved on to a winter-warming chicken pie with sweet potato mash, and rounded off with brownies and delicately flavoured sea salted caramel ice cream. Focusing on local ingredients, our menu ended Neal’s Yard cheese, straight from Covent Garden. Refined comfort food at it’s finest!

The details The Rooftop Café is open for breakfast, lunch, tea and cakes every weekday, and dinner service from 6pm – 10.30pm on Thursday and Friday. To book call 0203 102 3770, or email rooftopcafe@theexchange.so