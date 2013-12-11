The Modern Pantry, London

Breakfast is the new rock’n’roll Ever have one of those mornings where you hit snooze a dozen times because you’d rather skip the blow-dry and do your mascara on the bus just to spend a few extra minutes under the duvet? Us too – but we’ll always get out of bed on the right side for a good breakfast. The Modern Pantry’s killer combo of near-pastoral location and excellent fry-ups has us setting the alarm extra-early just to indulge in brekkie. The sugar-cured New Caledonian prawn omelette, £8.70, is justly famous.

Girl power Excuse us for getting all rah-rah-sisterhood, but we love an über-successful female head chef and Canadian-born New Zealander Anna Hansen is one of the best, with an award-scattered CV – including a Bib Gourmand in the Michelin guide for The Modern Pantry. Plus, she makes puddings like frozen liquorice hot chocolate, with plum, pistachio, marshmallow & macadamia rocky road and crème fraiche sorbet, £7; and afagato with cinder toffee ice cream, £4.50. We heart her, basically.

Book club Life isn’t all breakfast and puddings, though. Anna has also found time to scribe The Modern Pantry Cookbook, £25 at Ebury Press; amazon.co.uk (anyone else feeling just a leeeetle bit under-achievey?), so you can recreate at home the recipes that have made her cooking a must-eat. But if that sounds like too much work, we say, head to Clerkenwell for what might be the best brunch of your life…

Details The Modern Pantry, 47-48 St John’s Square, EC1 T: 020 7553 9210 W: themodernpantry.co.uk